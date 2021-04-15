Rabbani wants govt to make SBP ordinance public

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday demanded that the federal government make public the ordinance to amend the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956 that has been promulgated.

“The Ordinance is a ‘public document’ in terms of Article 85(1), Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984, and has to be made public,” he said, adding that the secrecy shrouds this ordinance as if it is part of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. “All government ministries and departments are refusing to provide a copy of the promulgated ordinance.” He said concealing an ordinance after promulgation has become a habit of this government as it wants to keep people in the dark in respect of the laws that govern them, being a deliberate attempt to take away their rights to challenge the same if it infringes upon their fundamental rights and is detrimental to public policy. He said the ordinance, promulgated in the name of autonomy, makes the State Bank of Pakistan an independent body free from government control and unanswerable to the parliament or the judiciary. On the other hand, the SBP becomes a subservient organization to the IMF.