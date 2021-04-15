Meeting reviews Green Line BRT, KCR projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting to review the pace of the Green Line BRT and KCR projects here on Wednesday.

Secretary Railways, CEO PPP Authority, SIDCL, DG Planning Railways and senior officials also attended the meeting.

Secretary Railways informed the meeting that the Karachi Circular Railway project was on track as per the approved timelines. He said that consultants who have been working on the feasibility study since January 2021 are expected to complete their work by August 2021.

After necessary approvals, the project’s bidding and financial close by the selected party are also expected to be completed within the year.

Asad Umar directed the Ministry of Railways and Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) to start work on the marketing of the project. SIDCL was also directed to provide support in this regard. He further directed the Ministry of Railways and PPP Authority to carry out monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks are completed on time. The SIDCL management also briefed the meeting on the progress of the Green Line BRT project. The minister stressed the need for abiding by the timelines agreed for the project.