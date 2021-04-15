close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
April 15, 2021

ANP welcomes ban on Tehreek-e-Labaik

National

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has welcomed the decision of the federal government to imposed ban on Tehreek-e- Labaik under Anti-Terrorism Law.

Provincial President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan in a statement said that the party hoped that nobody would be allowed to harm future of the county.

He said that using religion for the vested interests and assuming power was very dangerous for solidarity of the country. He strongly condemned violence against police officials and damaging public and private properties in two days of rioting by workers of Tehreek-e-Labaik.Aimal Wali Khan said that his party equally shared the grief of families of police martyred personnel and prayed for the early recovery of injured personnel. He said that nobody would be allowed to take law into the hand and urged strict action against saboteurs.

