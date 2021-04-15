MoU signed to provide healthcare to state children

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Zamung Kor signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide quality healthcare to state children.

Speaking on the occasion, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that the varsity was committed to introducing a multi-dimensional comprehensive health care approach to the state children.

The MoU was signed between KMU and Zamung Kor, Model Institute for the State Children at Nasapa Payan on the Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

Dr Saima Afaq, Director IPH&SS KMU and Nasreen Awan Chairperson Model Institute for State Children (Zamung Kor) and others were also present. Haleema Khan was chief guest at the ceremony.

According to the MoU, Zamung Kor and KMU would cooperate with each other and to provide medicines and other treatment facilities to the state children enrolled in Zamung Kor.

Zamung Kor and KMU will determine through consultation to enhance cooperation and collaboration besides developing close liaison for sharing experiences, guidance for timely achievement of the objectives. The respective responsibilities of the Zamong Kor are to prepare the children and staff for a medical checkup and identify vulnerable students. The KMU is supposed to provide periodic health assessments including physical, psychological and nutrition assessments.