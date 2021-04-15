PDWP approves 32 schemes

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 32 schemes worth Rs167459.556 million.

An official communique said the 20th meeting of the PDWP was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the additional chief secretary of P & D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through video link.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and departments concerned. The forum considered 40 schemes pertaining to multi sectoral development, urban development, local government, Home, Water, Higher Education, ST&IT, Roads, Forestry, Agriculture, Energy & Power, Health, DWSS and Sports & Tourism sectors for the uplift of the province.

Some of the approved projects includes; beautification of various bazars; provision for contractors decretal accrued liabilities, land compensation and uncashed cheques sub-Scheme: Mehboob-Ur-Rehhman Tanoli Advocate vs Collector land acquisition and others, Abbottabad etc. Acquisition of land for construction of Havelian Sara-E-Nehmat Khan Road (Rs.1.2728 Million); F/S for Establishment of Park at Peshawar; strengthening of counter Terrorism Department in Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, etc.