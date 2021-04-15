Cellular phone service remains suspended

PESHAWAR: The signals of all the cellular phone networks and Internet service remained suspended for the entire day on Wednesday apparently due to security concerns in view of the protests by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the provincial capital.

Though no one officially mentioned the reason for suspending cellular phone signals, it was believed to have been suspended for security reasons due to the TLP rallies and protests.

People said the authorities should have announced in advance to avoid inconvenience to hundreds of thousands of consumers. A large number of people lost contact with family and other people on the first day of Ramazan. Over 100 TLP workers were arrested by the police on Tuesday. However, no arrests were made on Wednesday.