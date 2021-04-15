Covid-19 infects 83 more amid smart lockdown in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Coid-19 infected 83 more persons amid smart lockdown in various areas of the district on Wednesday.

The district administration continued imposing smart lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic after coronavirus cases reported from various areas in the district.

The authorities imposed smart lockdown in 32 localities, including Mohallah Hisartang in Nizampur, Mamakhel in Khairabad, Khushal Colony in Nowshera Cantt, Mohallah Eidgah in Akora Khattak, Sadiqabad in Shaidu, Miangan, Taru Jabba, Rasoolgarh, Akramabad, and others, following the emergence of an increased number of Covid-19 cases.

The administration also sealed five more shops and imposed heavy fines on others for not wearing masks and violating standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, 83 more suspected patients reported positive for the Covid-19, raising the number of corona cases to 4,183 in the district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen told the media that the number of coronavirus-infected patients was increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection. He said that 83 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus.

The official added that 3,184 Covvid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far. He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 901 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.

The official added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs while attending weddings and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.