close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
April 15, 2021

Rights activist Gulalai Ismail’s father secures bail from court

National

BR
Bureau report
April 15, 2021

PESHAWAR: A court here granted bail to retired professor Mohammad Ismail, the father of the US-based Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activist Gulalai Ismail.

The 66-year old Mohammad Ismail was arrested on terrorism charges earlier this year. His daughter said he is likely to be released a day later.

Gulalai Ismail, who escaped to the US in 2019 to avoid arrest after raids on her house, maintained that her father was arrested to silence her. She has sought political asylum in the US and is active on the social media in support of the PTM and other progressive groups.

Her mother Uzlifat Ismail along with her father was also charged with financing acts of terrorism. The family has denied these allegations.

Mohammad Ismail is also facing charges of sharing anti-state content on social media and criticizing the government and the armed forces.

Though he secured bail from the court, the charges against him are still there and he will have to face trial.

Latest News

More From Pakistan