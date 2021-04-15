NA session with hectic agenda today

ISLAMABAD: The MNA-elect from NA-75 Daska Ms. Syed Nosheen Iftikhar will take oath of membership tomorrow (Friday) as the summary for summoning the session of the NA has been consigned to the President. Ms. Iftikhar of PML-N was elected on Saturday last in bye-elections inflicting defeat upon PTI candidate.

The NA session will be held at 9am, and it is likely that the leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif who was granted bail on Wednesday by LHC in a disputed NAB case, would be attending it. The sources said that the lower house of the Parliament is meeting amid acrimonious atmosphere between government and opposition which is also facing fissures. The opposition that had worked in unison during the last session of NA managed to keep the Treasury antagonized. The sources pointed out that with release of Shahbaz Sharif, opposition groups will try to mend their fences and reunite on the fringes of the sitting of Parliament. The sources pointed out that the government is keen to introduce electoral reforms through EVM in general elections but the opposition has serious reservations about government’s intentions.