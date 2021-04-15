Adviser says 82 Sasta bazars, Kissan markets set up across KP

NOWSHERA: Advisor to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman on Wednesday said that the government had established mobile shops, Insaf Sasta Bazaars, Kissan markets and Utility Stores to provide essential food items to people at subsidized rates during Ramazan.

Talking to the media during his visit to Insaf Sasta Bazaar in Pabbi near here, he said that 82 Insaf Sasta Bazaars, Kissan markets had been established besides Utility Stores to provide relief to the people.

He said that people could lodge complaints through the Marastial App about any issue pertaining to prices, quality of food items and unavailability.

The advisor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced sufficient subsidy on grocery items available at the Utility Stores across the country. He said that the government was paying millions of rupees in subsidies so that the people could get food items at reasonable prices.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality and quantity of essential food items. Mian Khaliqur Rahman said that no efforts would be spared to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He said that hoarding and illegal profiteering mafia would be dealt with an iron hand. “A comprehensive monitoring system has been activated in all the districts of the province and the public should send their complaints directly to the food department,” he added.