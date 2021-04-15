Violation of law: 30 security companies served notices in Punjab, licences of 20 cancelled

LAHORE: The Home Department has issued show cause notices to 30 security companies and cancelled licences of 20 companies. According to sources, show cause notices have been issued to security companies for violating various laws working in Punjab Province.

According to details, the Home Department has issued show cause notices to 30 security companies for violating the rules while the licences of 20 security companies have been cancelled. According to the department sources, many security companies have not trained their guards, which leads to many problems.

The department sources said it was irresponsible behaviour of the companies to hand over weapons to untrained security guards. Additionally, many security companies had completed their licence period. Despite the completion of their period/ tenure the companies are working which is against the law.