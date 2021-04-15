close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
Advertisement
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

‘2,000 rural revenue centres to be functional by June end’

National

LAHORE: Senior member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayyat Tarar has said two thousand rural revenue centres will be made functional by the end of June.

The number of rural revenue centres will reach eight thousand by the end of this year. In order to provide relief to the masses, effective measures are being taken. Revenue system is being upgraded and updated with the help of modern technology, he said during his visit to Rural Revenue Department in Samma Satta, Bahawalpur.

