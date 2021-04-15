‘2,000 rural revenue centres to be functional by June end’

LAHORE: Senior member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayyat Tarar has said two thousand rural revenue centres will be made functional by the end of June.

The number of rural revenue centres will reach eight thousand by the end of this year. In order to provide relief to the masses, effective measures are being taken. Revenue system is being upgraded and updated with the help of modern technology, he said during his visit to Rural Revenue Department in Samma Satta, Bahawalpur.