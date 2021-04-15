Covid-19 horrors

In March, the authorities started the Covid-19 vaccination process for senior citizens (60 or above). Unfortunately, only a few people have been able to avail this opportunity. There are so many people who have no idea about the government’s vaccination programme. Also, some influential people managed to jump the line and got themselves vaccinated. For a majority of people, the light that they saw at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel is diminishing. A few weeks back, it was found out that a large number of vaccine doses were wasted because they weren’t stored properly. The elite, on the other hand, are the least concerned as they were the first one to get the shot when private hospitals around the country started the vaccination process.

Pakistan already lacks basic medical facilities, financial resources and economic resilience to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. The slow vaccination process will make the matters even worse. It is time the authorities took strict actions to ensure the fair distribution of the vaccine.

Maheen Khan

Dera Ismail Khan

*****

The third wave of the novel coronavirus is dangerous. The current positivity rate is close to 10 percent. Although the number of cases continues to go up, many people still refuse to follow SOPs. There is no denying that a majority of people in our country don’t follow rules. After the government announced that schools will remain closed, many private schools didn’t follow these orders and asked students to attend classes in casual clothes. For secondary classes, it is acceptable to open schools as these students have to prepare for their annual examinations. For primary classes, however, it is not safe to open schools.

Everyone needs to understand that we have to take the government’s decision seriously. In case we continue with our non-serious attitude, we will end up suffering from a big loss.

Yasir baz Muhammad

Shikarpur