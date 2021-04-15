European Tour adds 2nd Tenerife event to replace Open de France

LONDON: The Tenerife Championship has been added to the European Tour schedule to fill the gap left by the postponement of the Open de France.

The £1.3million event will be played at Golf Costa Adeje from May 6-9 and forms a double-header at the venue, with the Tenerife Open taking place from April 29-May 2.

A three-week spell in the Canary Islands begins with the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open from April 22-25.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “We are very grateful to Golf Costa Adeje and the Costa Adeje Municipality for their support in creating the Tenerife Championship at such short notice.

“It was important for us to replace the postponed Open de France to provide playing opportunities for our members, while staging a second event in Tenerife, and playing a third consecutive week in the Canary Islands, also helps to reduce travel for our players, caddies and staff.”