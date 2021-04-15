Two cops die in Punjab prison van accident

LAYYAH: Two policemen were killed and 28 persons, mostly prisoners, were injured when a prison van met an accident on Chowk Azam road bypass in district Layyah.

According to police officials, the van was bringing inmates from Muzaffargarh to Layyah and the accident occurred when the driver lost control over the steering while taking a turn.

Two policemen hailing from Muzaffargarh died on the spot. The injured were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Chowk Azam and district headquarters hospital. Three policemen whose condition was stated to be critical were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan.