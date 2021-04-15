Govt decides to ban TLP under anti-terror law

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government decided on Wednesday to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under Anti-Terrorism Act, announced Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, as violent protests by the religious party left several people, including two policemen, dead.

Rashid told a news conference that the decision had been taken at the Punjab government’s request. “We are forwarding a summary to the federal cabinet to impose a ban on TLP,” he added. The minister said the decision to ban TLP had not been taken on political grounds, adding violent protests by TLP activists left two policemen martyred and 340 personnel injured. A total of 2,135 suspects involved in violence had been arrested across the country, media quoting the Ministry of Interior reported.

Speaking about the unsuccessful negotiations with TLP, Rashid said the government wanted to table a resolution in the National Assembly and intended to form a consensus on the matter, but they (TLP) insisted on marching to Faizabad Interchange. “Our efforts to convince them failed. As far as the matter of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood) is concerned, I am ready to give my life,” said the minister.

He said miscreants snatched a rifle from a police officer and used it to fire at others in one of the protests. He defended the government, saying it intended to honour the agreement made with TLP earlier. Regarding the first information reports (FIRs) lodged against protesters, Rashid said they were all filed in accordance with the law. “I have never supported this party nor had ever met Khadim Hussain Rizvi (former TLP chief),” the minister said, adding the ban had been imposed due to TLP’s “character” and not due to any political compulsion.

A sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday approved 14-day physical remand of 15 TLP protesters in rioting cases.

According to the police, eight cases had been registered against the activists of the party at multiple police stations across the city.

Protests erupted on Monday afternoon in major cities across the country after TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities were blocked, leaving people stuck in traffic for hours.

Violent protests continued at 11 points in Lahore on Wednesday, leaving dozens of policemen injured.