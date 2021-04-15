close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
April 15, 2021

Jill Biden medical procedure ends

World

WASHINGTON: The White House said First Lady Jill Biden had successfully "tolerated" an undisclosed medical procedure that she underwent early on Wednesday. "The First Lady tolerated the procedure well and is headed back to the White House to resume her normal schedule," her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said. The White House revealed late on Tuesday that Jill Biden, 69, was headed to an outpatient facility for a "common" procedure.

