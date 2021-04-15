US CEOs sign statement against ‘discriminatory’ voting laws

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of American chief executives, companies, non-profits and others on Wednesday signed a statement opposing legislation that would curtail voting rights in the United States.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs, tech giants Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and Google-parent Alphabet joined with wealthy individuals like Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett in adding their names to the statement issued after Georgia enacted strict voting legislation that critics say is aimed primarily at Black voters.

Lawmakers in dozens of states announced plans to take similar steps. "For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us," according to the statement published as a two-page advertisement prominently displayed in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

"We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot."

The declaration came after Georgia’s Republican governor signed into a law a measure imposing voter identification requirements, limiting the number of voting drop boxes and hours at polling places, and forbidding volunteers from giving water bottles to voters who can be forced to wait in line for hours. The restrictions have been met with a mounting wave of public critcism and boycotts from corporations, sports and entertainment bodies.