SHO booked for power abuse

LAHORE:A case was registered on Wednesday against Mangamandi SHO for allegedly misuse of power, illegally raiding a business place, stealing valuables and damaging property.

Businessman Asif alleged that SHO Javed Iqbal Cheema, ASI Mustafa Dogar, ASI Shafiq-ul-Rehman and other policemen reached his business place (Arhat) and inquired about him from his employees.

When the employees told the policemen that he was not there, the police tortured them and burnt down record of transactions/recovery and took with them CCTV cameras and footages and cash over 0.53 million rupees. They while leaving also damaged his vehicle, he alleged. He also alleged that the policemen demanded money and on refusal they tried to damage his property.

Man dies: A 59-year old man died under suspicious circumstances while walking on a roadside near Kot Abdul Malik on Sheikhupura Road on Wednesday. The victim Ayub was going somewhere on foot. Suddenly, his condition deteriorated and he fell down. The eye-witnesses called Rescue teams. A rescue team reached the spot on foot as the road was blocked. They shifted the injured to the hospital where he died.

found dead: A 65-year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Sattukatla on Wednesday. The victim identified as Ejaz Hussain Sheikh lived in a house in a society all alone. On the day of the incident, he was found dead in the house. Police did not find any marks of injury on his body and removed the body to morgue.