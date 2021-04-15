close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

Former Mr Junior Asia Mujahid dies of Covid

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

LAHORE: Former Mr Pakistan and Mr Junior Asia Mujahid Ali died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 related complications.

The renowned Pakistani athlete was admitted at a hospital in Lahore after he contracted the virus.

He bagged the title of Mr Pakistan in 1992 and Mr Junior Asia in 1996. He was also the serving president of the Lahore Bodybuilding Association.

