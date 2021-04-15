Former Mr Junior Asia Mujahid dies of Covid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Mr Pakistan and Mr Junior Asia Mujahid Ali died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 related complications.
The renowned Pakistani athlete was admitted at a hospital in Lahore after he contracted the virus.
He bagged the title of Mr Pakistan in 1992 and Mr Junior Asia in 1996.
He was also the serving president of the Lahore Bodybuilding Association.