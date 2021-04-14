New school timings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: The District Education Authority Tuesday issued new timing schedule for all public and private schools during the holy month of Ramazan. According to new schedule, single shift boys schools will open from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 07:30 AM to 12:00 noon and Friday the school timing would be from 07:30 AM to 11:30 AM.