Wed Apr 14, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

New school timings

OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

JHANG: The District Education Authority Tuesday issued new timing schedule for all public and private schools during the holy month of Ramazan. According to new schedule, single shift boys schools will open from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 07:30 AM to 12:00 noon and Friday the school timing would be from 07:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

