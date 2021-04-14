Khasadar, Levies trained by army, FC integrated into KP Police

RAWALPINDI: In collaboration with Pak Army and Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the second phase of training of former Khasadar and Levies personnel integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police concluded. The second phase of training was conducted in different areas of the tribal districts from January 18 to April 12, 2021. Some 3,300 personnel integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were trained. Training included counter-terrorism, quick reaction force, policing, dealing with IEDs and explosives, awareness of modern equipment, physical fitness and firing practice.

Police passing out parade ceremonies were held under the COVID-19 protocol in different areas of newly-merged districts, the ISPR said. Families of passing out policemen, senior officials of the civil administration, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Police and other guests attended the ceremonies.