20kg flour bag price jumps by Rs150

LAHORE: The price of 20kg wheat flour bag has started to escalate to over Rs1000 in the market.

Following gradual decrease in issuance of subsidised wheat to flour mills, price of 20kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs1010 in the retail market against the earlier price of Rs860, showing massive increase of Rs150 per bag.

The implementation of new price is being gradually notified by respective administrations of districts in the province with reduction in official wheat to flour mills. A notification has been issued by administration of Pakpattan District, fixing maximum ex-mills price of 20kg flour bag at Rs987 against earlier rate of Rs840 and retail price at Rs1010 in contrast to earlier price of Rs860. The new price of flour is being implemented with immediate effect.

The new price of flour is also notified through Qeemat app launched by the provincial government.

Provincial Food Department has decided to continue official quota of flour mills located in Lahore and Rawalpindi divisions for the time being. New price of flour is being gradually followed in other districts from April 12, 2021.

Sources said that the new price has been assessed on the basis of private wheat rate of Rs1800 per 40kg. They added that price hike of flour could have been lessened had provincial food department been able to let market dynamics work during grain harvesting season. The restrictions imposed by the Food Department has resulted in jacking up of wheat rate for the mills, which in return now haunting consumers because of upward trend in flour price in the retail market.

When contacted, provincial food director did not comment on jump in flour price to Rs1000 per bag.

It may be noted that Punjab had fixed flour rate at Rs860 per 20kg in July 07, 2020. During last wheat procurement campaign, wheat prices started to jump in the private market, which resulted in increasing flour price right in the harvesting season. Hence, the 20kg flour bag swelled to Rs1000 against Rs805.