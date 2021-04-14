close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

Nine shops sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

FAISALABAD: Authorities Tuesday sealed nine more shopping malls, two private schools and one restaurant over violation of coronavirus SOPs. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, 822 shopping malls, 286 restaurants, 75 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed during the last 29 days.

Latest News

More From Pakistan