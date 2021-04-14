Nine shops sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Authorities Tuesday sealed nine more shopping malls, two private schools and one restaurant over violation of coronavirus SOPs. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, 822 shopping malls, 286 restaurants, 75 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed during the last 29 days.