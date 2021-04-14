BRT completion: 64 vehicles purchased from transporters scrapped

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar has scrapped 64 more vehicles that have been purchased from transporters after the completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). TransPeshawar Spokesperson said that the company had registered 418 vehicles for purchase through an agreed mechanism with the transporters. He said that compensation to owners of 84 vehicles had already been paid and the vehicles had been scrapped while 64 others were being sent for scrapping today.

Umair Khan said that BRT service usage for commuting had increased, adding that the company had taken the decision to include more buses in the fleet after the service popularity among the masses. He said that the BRT schedule would not change in Ramazan. The TransPeshawar Spokesperson said that the BRT buses were disinfected twice on a single ride.