None of prosecution witnesses accused Shahbaz of any offence, court told

LAHORE: The counsel of Shahbaz Sharif told the Lahore High Court on Tuesday that none of the prosecution witnesses in a reference of money laundering accused his client of any offence or corrupt practice.

Even an approver of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not attribute any illegal act to Shahbaz, said Advocate Azam Nair Tarar in his concluding arguments before a two-judge bench on post-arrest bail petition of Shahbaz Sharif in the reference.

The counsel stated that the sole allegation against Shahbaz was that his children were his benamidars who allegedly accumulated assets worth Rs7 billion. He said the NAB had no proof of any offence against the petitioner.

He said the only attribution Mushtaq Cheeni, the approver, made against the petitioner was that he worked with Suleman Shehbaz for being a son of then chief minister. Advocate Tarar pointed out that so far ten out of the total 110 prosecution witnesses testified and the processes of the evidence recording came to halt since transfer of the trial judge.

He stated that the trial court itself told the Supreme Court that it would take ten to twelve months to conclude the trial. He said the NAB arrested a 70-year-old person without any cogent evidence.

Headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, the bench adjourned hearing till Wednesday (today) as a special prosecutor of the NAB sought time to advance his arguments. The bench also separated the bail matter of Shahbaz from petitions of other suspects in the reference. Shahbaz was arrested on Sept 28, 2020 in the money laundering reference.