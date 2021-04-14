Naval chief satisfied with safety culture in PN

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan is fulfilling responsibility of safeguarding its valuable assets through inculcation of robust safety culture. “Each individual of Pakistan Navy bears the responsibility of safeguarding not only his life but also the expensive, state of the art assets with which he has been entrusted with, by the Government, through inculcation of robust safety culture,” the Naval Chief urged

Admiral Niazi expressed these views while addressing the Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2019-20 held at Karachi. The safety review is held annually with an aim to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment.

He advised the audience that Pakistan Navy’s concept of safety must draw its impetus from an honest retrospection of the past. At the end, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the safety trophies and awards to the winners of Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review. The event was attended by officers, sailors and navy civilians from the Field Commands.