Capt Saqib made ACS South Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding posting of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab here Tuesday.

According to the notification Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, relieving Capt (retd) Saif Anjum, Secretary Irrigation, of additional charge of the post. Meanwhile Asad Rehman Gillani, Secretary Agriculture, has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development till further orders.