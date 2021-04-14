close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

Capt Saqib made ACS South Punjab

National

Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding posting of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab here Tuesday.

According to the notification Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, relieving Capt (retd) Saif Anjum, Secretary Irrigation, of additional charge of the post. Meanwhile Asad Rehman Gillani, Secretary Agriculture, has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development till further orders.

