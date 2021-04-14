Miyawaki method to counter ‘heat island’ effects in major cities

Islamabad: The government has decided to adopt Miyawaki method to increase tree cover especially in major cities where ‘heat island’ effects have been causing urban flooding for the last many years.

According to the data recently compiled by the climate change ministry, the climate temperature in urban centres of Pakistan is increasing by one degree due to ‘concrete jungles’ that create heat and absorb moisture from surrounding areas, resulting in ‘heat island’ effects.

The decision to implement this method in other cities has been taken after its initial success in some cities including Lahore and Islamabad. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam alleged that 70 per cent of the green cover was removed in Lahore between 2008 and 2018 to carry out development projects.

“I have already inaugurated Miyawaki forest measuring 50 kanals in Jalio Park Lahore that is the biggest such forest in the South Asia. We will increase the number of Miyawaki forests in Lahore up to 200 in the coming years,” he said.

He said, “We have 350 million saplings in our nurseries that will be planted across the country in the next three years. Miyawaki projects are part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme that will greatly help increase green cover in the country.”

While commenting about the selection of plant species for Miyawaki Forest Project and mega Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme he said the plant species for these projects have been selected in line with the recommendations of the local experts to avoid mistakes committed in the past.

“We brought various plant species from other countries like paper mulberry and eucalyptus that proved to be a wrong decision. So we are carefully making the selection of plant species to ensure beneficial growth of tree cover in the country,” he said.