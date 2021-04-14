TTP terrorist killed in Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in Ladha, South Waziristan. According to ISPR, the Peer alias Asad killed in an intense exchange of fire was an active member of TTP since 2006. He joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against the security forces. After death of Hakeem Ullah Mehsud, he joined Shehryar Mehsud Group.