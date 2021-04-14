Sindh to purchase 250 diesel-electric hybrid buses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over an hours long meeting of the provincial cabinet on Tuesday. The meeting discussed and took decisions on around two dozen agenda items, including taking up the census issue in parliament and procurement of 250 diesel-electric hybrid buses.