Wed Apr 14, 2021
Sindh to purchase 250 diesel-electric hybrid buses

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over an hours long meeting of the provincial cabinet on Tuesday. The meeting discussed and took decisions on around two dozen agenda items, including taking up the census issue in parliament and procurement of 250 diesel-electric hybrid buses.

