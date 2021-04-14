Another 64 old vehicles purchased for scrapping

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar has scrapped 64 more vehicles that have been purchased from transporters after the completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The Spokesperson for TransPeshawar, Umair Khan, said on Tuesday the company had registered 418 vehicles for purchase through an agreed mechanism with the transporters. He said that compensation to owners of 84 vehicles had already been paid and the vehicles had been scrapped while 64 others were being sent for scrapping today.

Umair Khan said the BRT service use for commuting had increased and added that the company had taken the decision to include more buses in the fleet after the service became popular among the masses. He said that the BRT schedule would not change during Ramazan. He said that the BRT buses were disinfected twice in a single ride.