Killer held after exchange of fire with police

TIMERGARA: The police in Lower Dir on Tuesday arrested the killer of a youth in an injured condition after an exchange of fire for four-and-a-half hours at Ahmad Galai area of Talash, residents and police said.

The accused Shoaib, 40, had taken up position on top of his house after killing a youth Saifullah, 24, and injuring his father Sultan Zeb. The accused did not allow

locals to take the body from the place.

Saifullah, a labourer and resident of Ahmad Galai Talash, was at his home when Shoib opened indiscriminate fire on him, killing him on the spot. The deceased’s father Sultan Zeb was also injured when he came to the spot after some time. A heavy contingent of police led by SP Investigation Mushtaq Khan and DSP Farooq Jan reached the spot and surrounded the accused house from all sides.

The exchange of fire between the accused and police party continued intermittently for four and a half hours. The police also fired tear gas shells on the roof of the house wherein the accused had taken a shelter. The accused was arrested and shifted to an undisclosed location, an official of the Talash police station said.

The family of Shoaib had recently shifted to Ahmad Galai Talash from the Ghazi Baba Arang area of Bajaur. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained at the moment.

Meanwhile, the enraged mob set the house of the killer on fire. The family members of the accused had already left the house.A local elder Sher Muhammad Utmankhel said demanded the district administration to launch a crackdown against the outsiders in the area