KP loses 49 more people to coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Despite the two-day lockdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every week, the coronavirus took another 49 lives on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities caused by the past spreading viral infection.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll from the viral infection rose to 2,732 in the province. The provincial capital, as usual, recorded the highest number of deaths in a day as 19 people died of coronavirus in Peshawar.

The second was the Mardan district with nine losses, Swat and Abbottabad each lost four people, Swabi three, while Bannu and Kohat reordered two fatalities each from the coronavirus. One person died in the Hangu district.