Provision of essential items on reasonable price ensured

ABBOTTABAD: A top official on Tuesday directed all the deputy commissioners in the division to play a proactive role for providing quality essential items to the people at reasonable prices during Ramazan.

Briefing media here, Commissioner Hazara Riaz Mehsud said that Ramazan sasta bazaars had been established, which would be helpful in combating price-hike and hoarding.

“These bazaars will enable the poor segment of the society to get quality food stuff at cheaper price during Ramazan,” he added. He strictly directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties diligently to ensure provision of quality food items across the division. The official said that in pursuance of the directions of the provincial government, the establishment of Ramazan sasta bazaars and Insaf Sahulat Mobile Shops were for providing relief to the general public during Ramazan.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Mansehra along with district food controller and officials of district administration inaugurated the Ramazan Insaf Sahulat Mobile shops comprising 10 vehicles, which would provide fruits, vegetables and utility stores items to the public at wholesale rates.