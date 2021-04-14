Bitcoin hits record high above Rs9.47m

LONDON: Bitcoin hit a record high above $62,000 (Rs9,47 million) Tuesday as the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase prepares to launch shares on Wall Street.

Bitcoin reached $62,377, a huge gain of 114 percent since the start of the year. After crashing in 2018, the value of bitcoin rebounded and it has set records since late last year — rocketing from around $12,000 in October to more than $60,000 a month ago.