Wed Apr 14, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

TTP terrorist killed in Waziristan

Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in Ladha, South Wazirstan.

According to ISPR, the Peer alias Asad killed in an intense exchange of fire was an active member of TTP since 2006. He joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against the security forces. After death of Hakeem Ullah Mehsud, he joined Shehryar Mehsud Group.

