20kg flour bag price jumps by Rs150

LAHORE: The price of 20kg wheat flour bag has started to escalate to over Rs1000 in the market.

Following gradual decrease in issuance of subsidised wheat to flour mills, price of 20kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs1010 in the retail market against the earlier price of Rs860, showing massive increase of Rs150 per bag.

The implementation of new price is being gradually notified by respective administrations of districts in the province with reduction in official wheat to flour mills. A notification has been issued by administration of Pakpattan District, fixing maximum ex-mills price of 20kg flour bag at Rs987 against earlier rate of Rs840 and retail price at Rs1010 in contrast to earlier price of Rs860. The new price of flour is being implemented with immediate effect.

The new price of flour is also notified through Qeemat app launched by the provincial government.