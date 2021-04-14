Sindh to purchase 250 diesel-electric hybrid buses

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over an hours long meeting of the provincial cabinet on Tuesday. The meeting discussed and took decisions on around two dozen agenda items, including taking up the census issue in parliament and procurement of 250 diesel-electric hybrid buses for an intra-district operation.

They also decided to devolve the Solid Waste Management Board to divisional level, withdraw the condition of presenting Form VII to sell wheat to the food department, and file an appeal against the high court’s decision declaring regularisation of law and other officers of grades BS-16 and 17 illegal. The meeting started at 10am and concluded at 5pm. It was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and the other relevant secretaries.