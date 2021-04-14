Budget Strategy Paper: Fiscal adjustments of 1.4pc of GDP to be made for upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD: The Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) for 2021-22 to 2023-24 approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday envisages fiscal adjustments of 1.4 percent of GDP, equivalent to Rs734.44 billion for the upcoming budget through a combination of revenue mobilization and rationalized expenditures.

The federal cabinet outlined its priorities to increase the FBR revenues through direct taxes stating that “all-out efforts are being made to increase the share of direct taxes in revenues. Documentation of economy to increase the taxation in services, real estate and wholesale and retail is top priority”.

Under the IMF condition, the government has envisaged to bring down primary balance from Rs544 billion in outgoing fiscal to Rs44 billion for coming budget.

While envisaging the GDP growth rate at 4.2 percent for the next budget against revised estimates of 2.9 percent of GDP for outgoing fiscal, on expenditures side the interest payment would continue to remain on the top, clinched to stand at Rs3,105 billion allocated funds for coming budget against revised estimates of Rs2,920 billion in outgoing fiscal, then defense services allocation of Rs1,330 billion for FY 2022 against Rs1,295 billion for FY2021, running of civil government Rs510 billion for coming budget against Rs488 billion, Pension Rs480 billion for upcoming budget against Rs470 billion in outgoing fiscal, subsidies Rs501 billion for coming budget against revised estimates of Rs459 billion, grants Rs994 billion for FY2022 against Rs937 billion, Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) Rs800 billion for FY2022 against Rs660 billion for outgoing fiscal and provision of Rs291 billion for FY2022 against Rs 65 billion.

The gross federal revenues are estimated to generate at Rs7,989 billion for upcoming budget and after transfer to provinces, the net federal revenues would be projected at Rs4,462 billion. The total federal expenditures booked at Rs8,056 billion, so the federal deficit was projected at Rs3,154 billion. The provincial revenue surplus is projected at Rs440 billion equivalent to 0.9 percent of GDP for the coming fiscal year. So the budget deficit has been envisaged to bring it down from 7.4 percent of GDP in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21 to 6 percent of GDP for 2021-22.

Economy is projected to recover from the pandemic to sustainable and inclusive growth in the medium-term. “The government continued to adhere to its institutional reform agenda in key areas, despite the challenges created by the pandemic. These reforms include reforming the corporate tax structure, improving the management of state-owned enterprises, and improving cost recovery and regulation in the power sector,” it added.

Besides implementing the immediate measures to mitigate the severe impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the government is also focusing on improving the real sector growth through inclusive growth in agriculture, industrial and services sectors. The government’s current economic strategy is a strong catalyst for resilient, sustainable, and inclusive growth. It aims to balance between supporting the economy, fiscal sustainability, and protection of social spending.

To overcome the unprecedented challenges emerging in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the government had to strike a difficult and delicate balance between management of the nation’s health and supporting the economy, while at the same time ensuring fiscal sustainability, protection of social spending to support the vulnerable segments of the society, continuation of the IMF program, keeping development budget at an optimal level and maintaining the momentum in revenue mobilization.

Under Medium Term Fiscal Framework, the government highlighted its focus on sustainable growth, protection of vulnerable segments, curtailing inflation, development spending, job creation, etc.