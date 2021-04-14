SC rejects Isa’s plea for live broadcast

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition, filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, seeking live broadcast of his review petition proceedings.

However, the apex court recognised people’s right to have access to information in matters of public importance, under Article 19-A of the Constitution.

A 10-member larger bench, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, announced the verdict earlier reserved on March 18.

Other members of the bench include Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, and Justice Aminuddin Khan.

“For reasons to be recorded later, this Misc. Application is dismissed. However, the right of the people to have access to information in matters of public importance under Article 19-A of the Constitution is recognised, the details and modalities of which are to be decided by the Full Court on the administrative side,” Justice Bandial announced the short order in the court.

By majority of 6 to 4, the court dismissed the plea of Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking live broadcast of his review petition, while four judges supported the plea.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Yahya Afridi dismissed the petition.

While Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah opposed the majority judgment.

Justice Yahya Afridi, however, in a separate note held that the relief sought by the petitioner would “negate the very spirit of the oath taken by the petitioning judge”. “For the reasons already recorded in my judgment delivered in Constitutional Petition No 17 of 2019, the present Civil Miscellaneous Application No 1243 of 2021 is dismissed, as the relief sought by the petitioner would ‘negate the very spirit of the oath taken by the petitioning Judge’,” Justice Yahya Afridi noted down in his note.

“However, for the reasons to be recorded later, I find the right of the public to have access to live-streaming or audio-video recording, written transcript or any other medium, of the court hearings in the proceedings of public importance, including those under Articles 184(3) and 186 of the Constitution, is their fundamental right under Article 19A of the Constitution,” Justice Afridi held.

The judge directed the SC registrar to place the matter before the Full Court for appropriate steps as it deems fit, under Article 191 of the Constitution, to effectuate the fundamental right of the public.