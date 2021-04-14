Nation observes first Ramazan today

Ag APP

By News Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Tuesday announced the sighting of the moon for the holy month of Ramazan across Pakistan, hence the first of Ramazan will begin on Wednesday (today).

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Peshawar on Tuesday after 17 years for moon-sighting.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the Ministry of Science and Technology were also part of the meeting, reports Geo News.

Meanwhile, zonal committees from other cities also joined the meeting virtually.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, had earlier said that the nation will observe the first fast (Roza) and Eid the same day.

This was the first Ramazan moon-sighting under Maulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday greeted the nation on the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan and urged them to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 SOPs.

In his message to the nation, President Alvi urged the nation to strictly follow all the SOPs during the month, which had been agreed upon after thorough consultations with the Ulema and Mashaikh.