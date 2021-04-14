Alleged dishonouring of agreement by govt: Elders boycott IGP visit to Janikhel

BANNU: The elders of Janikhel tribe boycotted a function held here on Tuesday to inaugurate a police station in the area by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi.

Lodging the protest, Malik Moeez said that the IGP had invited them during his visit to Bannu and inauguration of Janikhel Police Station but they declined to meet him or attend the inaugural event.

He said that they had imposed a fine of Rs5 million if any person hailing from the Janikhel tribe met the IGP or attended the function. The elder said that it looked strange to inaugurate a police station in Janikhel established in 2012.

Malik Moeez said that Janikhlel tribesmen ended their sit-in against the killing of four youths after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government accepted their demands and signed an agreement to this effect. But he alleged that now the KP government was not honouring the agreement.

He said that the provincial government had not yet taken any step to arrest the killers of four youths, release the missing persons and launch development work in the area.

The elder threatened to re-launch the sit-in if the authorities did not honour the agreement signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

According to the agreement, the government had agreed to hold a transparent inquiry into the incident and punish the culprits. A Shuhada (martyrs) compensation package will be given to the families of the four slain youths while the government will introduce a special development plan for the under-developed Janikhel area.

The government would ensure peace in Janikhel by purging the area of armed groups, while the locals would be allowed possession of weapons with a licence and their houses will not be demolished.