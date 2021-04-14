close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 14, 2021

Atif Khan, three other ministers take oath in KP

Top Story

A
APP
April 14, 2021

PESHAWAR: Four recently inducted ministers into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet took their oath of office on Tuesday.

Governor Shah Farman swore Atif Khan, Shakil Ahmed Khan, Fazal Shakoor and Faisal Amin Gandapur at the Governor’s House here.

According to a statement, the ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Members Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niyaz and administrative heads of various departments.

Latest News

More From Top Story