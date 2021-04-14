Atif Khan, three other ministers take oath in KP

PESHAWAR: Four recently inducted ministers into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet took their oath of office on Tuesday.

Governor Shah Farman swore Atif Khan, Shakil Ahmed Khan, Fazal Shakoor and Faisal Amin Gandapur at the Governor’s House here.

According to a statement, the ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Members Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niyaz and administrative heads of various departments.