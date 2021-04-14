No county matches for tourists in England as India A series postponed

LONDON: Teams touring England in the 2021 season will rely solely on intra-squad matches as preparation for their international fixtures after it was announced on Tuesday that planned warm-up matches against county sides had been scrapped.

England’s congested home campaign starts with two Tests against New Zealand in June, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan then arriving for limited-overs matches before attention switches again to red-ball cricket with a five-match series against India.

New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan all had county fixtures scheduled, while India ‘A’ were meant to play two four-day matches against India in England.