Babar confident of comeback

ISLAMABAD: Captain Babar Azam is confident to bounce back following a lackluster performance in the second T20 International that saw Pakistan caving into a six-wicket defeat.

In a virtual talk following the second T20 loss against South Africa, Babar said the team would enter the third T20 at Centurion Wednesday (today) with new vigor. “We were caught on a bad day at the Wanderers. The main reason for the lackluster performance was a low total we put in on the board for South Arica to chase,” he said.

“When you lose too many wickets in the power-play while batting first, things get tougher for you. That was exactly what happened to us. We lost some quick wickets in the first six overs that pegged us down. The slow start and fear of losing more wickets never helped us to go all out. Together with Hafeez, I tried to make amends but once he got out things again got tougher for us. I think that partnership was crucial. We should have stayed there longer,” he said.

Pakistan captain said he was not at all worried about the outcome of the series. “It was just a bad day for us and I am confident we have all the resources to come out of this defeat and put up a better and more resolute performance in the rest of the two matches to take the series,” he added.

Babar praised South Africa bowlers for keeping a tight line and length. “The credit must go to South Africa bowlers for showing true guts. Unlike the first one-dayer, this time around South Africa bowlers bowled to a good line and length making it difficult for us to score freely,” said the captain.

On Pakistan team’s bowling that was seen a bit wayward at times, Babar said it was all about taking wickets regularly in T20 cricket. “If you fail to pick wickets upfront, your bowling attack struggles. That was what happened with Pakistan bowlers. They were unable to pick wickets earlier. That resulted in bowlers coming under pressure. No regular wickets also allowed South Africa batsmen to pick momentum, making it difficult for Pakistan to bounce back,” he said.

Pakistan captain stressed the need of taking wickets earlier during the next two matches. “Bowlers must realise that it is very important to take wickets regularly in order to halt the run flow. That will be our effort during the next two matches. I am hopeful and confident we will win the next two matches. We are carrying enough pool of bowlers for the seven T20 matches we are to play in Africa. We will keep on readjusting our bowling resources if we feel there is a requirement. We are preparing for the World Cup T20 and it is a must to give chance to every bowler,” he said.

“We want Hafeez Bahi to get runs. Haider Ali so far has struggled but we are hopeful that he will make the best use of opportunities coming his way,” he said.