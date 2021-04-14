Fakhar likely to be fit for today’s game

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman is likely to be fit to play the third T20 international against South Africa at the Centurion on Wednesday.

An official accompanying the team has confirmed that he has recovered from the allergy he had. “He missed the second T20 because of an allergy. But he has almost recovered and hopefully will be there to play the third T20 against South Africa,” he said.

It has also been learned that besides Fakhar’s inclusion, the team think-tank is likely to make a couple of more changes in the team for the Centurion wicket.