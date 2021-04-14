Alamgir appointed PBSA Chairman

KARACHI: Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, having served the Pakistan Billiards & Association (PBSA) for eight years, has now been appointed Chairman of the controlling body of cue sports in the country. He has replaced Ali Asghar Valika, who has now been made Patron-in-Chief of the PBSA.

A notification issued by the PBSA here the other day confirmed the appointment of Alamgir Shaikh as the new Chairman of the body. He was previously serving the Association as Co-Chairman since 2016.

He had also succeeded as the PBSA President in 2008, twice elected to the coveted post for a term of four years. He sat out of the elections in 2016 in which his nominee Munawwar Hussain Shaikh edged out Sarwar Siddiqui in a fiercely fought presidential election for the first time in the history of the Association.

There was no such contest in 2016 as neither Munawwar Shaikh sought re-election nor did anyone else file nomination papers and Jawed Karim, with his entire team, was elected unopposed for the next term of four years, starting from 2020.

Asghar Valika, credited to have revived the dormant cue sports in Pakistan, served as President of the PBSA for 20 years, from 1988 to 2008, before a government ruling prompted him to vacate the seat.