Fuel delivery services opened

KARACHI: Al Haj Group Chairman Taj Muhammad Afridi inaugurated the Safest End node fuel delivery services in Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

Adhering to the government of Pakistan’s COVID-19 SOPs, Afridi inspected the vehicle and delivered the keynote address on the occasion.

“Without change, there is no innovation, creativity, or incentive for improvement,” Afridi said. “Those who initiate change will have a better opportunity to manage the change that is inevitable.”

“I support this new initiative of carefree fueling and am happy to present myself as the first customer to Fuelship and wanted to get their gadgets installed in my gensets for carefree fueling.”

Munif Kapadia, chief executive officer at Al Noor Petroleum Private Ltd (N3) said: “Our partnership with Fuelship will revolutionise the way our customers refuel their gensets and represent us with the opportunity to grow our market share.”

“A proven concept we are confident that people in Pakistan are perceptive towards this innovative and digitally-driven solution that will allow them to free up some of their spare time they would otherwise be spending on gas stations.”

Muhammad Omer Khan, chief executive officer of Fuelship said: “Karachi is an internationally recognised testbed for groundbreaking technologies. We are humbled to be able to take our homegrown innovative services from Pakistan to the world. Through our joint agreement with N3 Petroleum, we will transform how people in Pakistan fuel their gensets by digitalising their entire experience.”